Meghan Markle Signs Voiceover Deal With Disney To Help The Elephants

Meghan Markle has a voiceover deal on an unspecified Disney project in return for a donation to an elephant charity.

The deal, which will benefit the conservation charity Elephants Without Borders, was signed before the recent uproar over the Markle and husband Prince Harry’s plans to disengage from the Royal Family and pursue other opportunities. The Times of London reported the deal.

The voiceover deal may be a prelude to future endeavors for the family, which has trademarked the Sussex Royal brand name.

Negotiations on the couple’s exit plan from Royal duties continues. Markle is in Canada, while Prince Harry is negotiating with the Royal family.

There was a pre-existing relationship between Disney and the couple – the company gave them a watercolor Winnie-the-Pooh animation to celebrate their child Archie’s birth.