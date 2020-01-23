Tina Fey’s ‘Mean Girls’ Broadway Musical Headed To The Big Screen

It comes as no surprise to hear that Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond’s hit Broadway musical Mean Girls, based on the 2004 $129M-grossing teen comedy, will be adapted for film at Paramount, which released the original film. No director, we hear, is set at this time.

Fey, who wrote the original movie as well as the musical’s book, and Lorne Michaels, who also produced it, are aboard the new project, with Fey writing the script again, with music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

The Broadway production reports that it has recouped its capitalization and producers say they’re in final talks to take the musical to London’s West End in Spring 2021.

Broadway’s ‘Mean Girls’ Joan Marcus

The stage production was produced by Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures. The musical was nominated for 12 Tonys including Best Musical, and Richmond and Benjamin’s score. Casey Nicholaw directed and choreographs the stage production.

The musical, similar to the movie, follows Cady Heron who after growing up on an African savanna, returns to the U.S. to contend with the queen bees and popularity hijinks of high school in suburban Illinois. How will she rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

