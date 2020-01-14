Star’s Meagan Good, Empire’s Grace Byers, Mother’s Milk’s Jerrie Johnson and I Am The Night’s Shoniqua Shandai are to star in Amazon’s half-hour comedy from Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver.

Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee is set to direct the first two episodes of the ten-part series, which comes from Universal Television, and Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions.

In July, Amazon Studios has ordered the female-focused comedy, which was created, written and executive produced by Oliver. The show, formerly known as Harlem, is a single-camera comedy following the lives of four black women – friends from their college days at NYU – as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams.

Meagan Good plays Camille, a stylish, sunny professor of anthropology course “Sex and Love” at Columbia University. While Camille has extensive knowledge about the dating and mating norms of many cultures, she has a hard time navigating the dating choices within her own life. Grace Byers plays Quinn, an optimistic, creative, and romantic talented fashion designer, Quinn is a trust fund kid who lives a life paid primarily by her parents. Shoniqua Shandai plays Angie, a smart, filter-free party, aspiring singer, who never met an impulse she did not follow and is living with Quinn rent-free. Jerrie Johnson plays Tye, an alpha, fierce, queer successful app developer who prefers keeping vulnerability and feelings at arm’s length, causing her to date women who are not always her intellectual equal.

Oliver executive produces with Paper Kite’s Poehler and Kim Lessing and 3 Arts’ Dave Becky.

Oliver is the creator, executive producer/showrunner and a director on BET’s television adaptation of The First Wives Club, starring Michelle Buteau (Enlisted), Jill Scott (Why Did I Get Married?) and Ryan Michelle Bathe (This Is Us). Oliver co-wrote the screenplay for Girls Trip, which grossed more than $100 million at the global box office.