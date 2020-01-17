‘Matrix 4’: ‘Sense8’ Actress Eréndira Ibarra Reteams With Lana Wachowski On Warner Bros.-Village Roadshow Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Eréndira Ibarra will be reuniting with Sense8 co-creator Lana Wachowski in the Warner Bros./Village Roadshow sequel The Matrix 4, which is expected to begin filming this year.

Ibarra will be joining franchise returnees Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe) as well as newcomers Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is rumored to be playing young Morpheus. Henwick is buzzed to play a female Neo-like character.

Wachowski will direct and co-write the screenplay with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Wachowski is producing with Grant Hill, who executive produced Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix trilogy has grossed over $1.6 billion at the WW box office.

Ibarra joined the first and second seasons of Netflix’s Sense8 in the role of Daniela Velázquez. She also starred in the Kate del Castillo Netflix series Ingobernable and the Amazon Prime series El Candidato. The Mexico City, Mexico born actress studied at the artistic studio in Casa Azul.

She is repped by Vision Entertainment.