Mary Higgins Clark Dies: Best-Selling Suspense Author Was 92

Mary Higgins Clark poses for a portrait in promotion of her upcoming holiday mystery, "Santa Cruise," on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP) AP Images

Mary Higgins Clark, a master of suspense who set many of her novels in New Jersey, has died. She passed at age 92 on Friday in Naples, Florida of natural causes, according to her family.

Simon & Schuster President and Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Reidy announced the news in a statement.

“It is impossible to overestimate the importance of Mary’s contribution to our success, and her role in the modern history of Simon & Schuster. Beginning in 1975 with the publication of “Where Are the Children?,” each of her 56 books has been a bestseller. There are more than 100 million copies of her books in print in the United States; they are international bestsellers and have been translated into every major and many less well-known languages,” Reidy said.

“She was similarly devoted to her readers, until very recently going out of her way to meet them while on tour for every one of her books, and drawing tremendous energy and satisfaction from her interactions with them, even though she long ago could have pulled back from that part of being an author,” Reidy said. “She was, too, a generous member of the literary community, especially toward new authors, and was well known beyond the publishing world for her support of innumerable philanthropic and civic causes.”

Two of her novels, “Where Are the Children?” and “A Stranger Is Watching” were turned into feature films, and other stories were adapted for television.

Michael Korda, editor-in-chief emeritus of Simon & Schuster, said Clark had a strong style to engage readers.

