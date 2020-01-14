Streaming of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s third season more than doubled the level for Season 2, according to new figures released Tuesday by Nielsen.

The measurement firm’s SVOD Content Ratings, which looks at connected-device viewing in the U.S. only, said the show recorded the highest number of any Amazon Prime Video show it has rated thus far. Jack Ryan reached about 2.06 million viewers when its second season debuted last November.

The first episode of Season 3 of Mrs. Maisel brought in an average minute audience of more than 2.1 million on its first day (December 6), up from the previous season’s first episode, which drew 972,000 on Day 1. Across all episodes on premiere day, Season 3 drew more than 600,000 viewers, compared with 240,000 for Season 2.

On a full-week basis, the first episode of Mrs. Maisel‘s new season, which takes the characters on the show-biz road as its title character plays Las Vegas and Miami, reached about 5.5 million viewers.

In terms of average viewership by day, Season 3 of Mrs. Maisel had an average minute audience of 3.2 million viewers across its first seven days, eclipsing the nearly 2 million recorded by Season 2.

Female viewers continue to be in the majority, with Nielsen estimating their share as 62% of initial viewers, significantly higher than the 52% average for all Amazon originals. The mix is less female than last season, though, which started out 65% female.

Here is the full chart from Nielsen: