Marvel’s ‘Howard The Duck’, ‘Tigra & Dazzler’ Animated Series Scrapped At Hulu

Marvel is not moving forward with its Hulu animated series Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Deadline. That leaves two Marvel animated series remaining at Hulu, Hit Monkey and M.O.D.O.K.. along with the live-action Helstrom.

All projects originated at Marvel Television, the now defunct television division run by Jeph Loeb, which was shut down last month, with the existing series moved under the oversight of Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

Tigra & Dazzler had been searching for a new showrunner and writers after parting ways with showrunner Erica Rivinoja due to creative differences. But as of two weeks ago, Hulu brass were still expecting to proceed with the four Marvel animated series as well as Helstrom (the Disney-controlled streamer had previously opted not to proceed with the proposed live-action Ghost Rider series over creative differences.)

The decision to scrap Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler is believed to be a very recent one made by Marvel as Feige and his team have been evaluating the existing Marvel TV slate.

With two of the four animated series now gone, the planned team-up crossover animated series, The Offenders, also appears unlikely.

Marvel is one of the main brands on Disney+, the Walt Disney Co.’s flagship streaming platform, so the series on Hulu sold by Loeb will most likely be the last Marvel-branded original content on that platform. Of them, M.O.D.O.K.. and Helstrom are already in production, with Hulu’s Craig Erwich speaking enthusiastically about both at the recent TCA.

In Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show, “woke superheroes” and best friends Tigra and Dazzler fight for recognition among powered people who make up the 8 million stories in Los Angeles. Chelsea Handler executive produced, along with Loeb.

The Howard the Duck series was based on the cigar chomping character first introduced in the comics in 1973. Kevin Smith and Dave Willis were to executive produce with Loeb.