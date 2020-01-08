Martha MacCallum Signs Multiyear Contract Extension With Fox News Channel

Martha MacCallum has signed a new deal with Fox News Channel to continue as anchor and executive editor of its primetime The Story with Martha MacCallum.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Fox News said that she also would continue to co-anchor its election and special event coverage along with Bret Baier.

“With the election year in full swing, I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue anchoring with our great team at the network that has afforded me invaluable experiences over the past 15 years,” MacCallum said in a statement.

Her show has topped the ratings in total viewership and the 25-54 demographic for the past three years. She has anchored in the 7 PM time slot since 2017. Last year she drew The Story‘s biggest ratings ever for an exclusive interview with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

MacCallum is adding a new title as executive editor of her show. She joined Fox News in 2004, and before anchoring The Story, she co-anchored America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer from 2010 to 2014.

Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News Media, and Jay Wallace, president of Fox News Media, said in a statement that MacCallum “is a superb journalist which is exemplified nightly by her incredibly strong interviewing skills and first-rate reporting. We are delighted to have her continue anchoring and helping lead the network’s political team for another important election cycle and many years to come.”