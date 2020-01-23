Marta Kauffman Inks First-Look Deal With Fox 21 TV, Teams With Warren Littlefield For ‘The Dreamers’ Series

Grace and Frankie co-creator Marta Kauffman has signed a first-look deal with Fox 21 Television Studios for Okay Goodnight, her company with Robbie Rowe Tollin and Hannah Canter.

Under the pact, the Friends co-creator has teamed with Warren Littlefield who, while running NBC, developed and put Friends on the air, for The Dreamers. Kauffman’s Okay Goodnight and Littlefield’s The Littlefield Company, which also has a deal at Fox 21, will develop together a TV seres based on the acclaimed novel by Karen Thompson Walker. It follows residents of a college town as a mysterious virus takes hold of the region.

Under the multi-year first-look deal with Fox 21 TV Studios, part of Disney TV Studios, Kauffman/Okay Goodnight will create projects for both linear and streaming platforms, starting with The Dreamers.

“Marta Kauffman is a legend and a hero to a generation of writers and audiences alike, and she’s as talented and funny now as ever,” said Fox 21 Television Studios President Bert Salke. “We’re excited to be working with her and her partners Robbie and Hannah. We see an incredibly bright future with them.”

Emmy-winning Kauffman is the recipient of this year’s prestigious Norman Lear Achievement Award by the Producers Guild. Since its launch in 2014, the all-female-led Okay Goodnight has produced six seasons of Grace & Frankie for Netfli,x with a seventh in production, along with the Official Sundance Selection documentary Seeing Allred.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the talented team at Fox 21,” says Kauffman. “Their creative sensibilities and commitment to quality storytelling align with ours at Okay Goodnight. We’ve been passionate about developing The Dreamers with the right partner and look forward to kicking off the relationship with such a powerful project.”

The Littlefield Co. is behind such series as Fargo, The Handmaid’s tale, Reprisal as well as the upcoming The Old Man, which is produced by Fox 21.