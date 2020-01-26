Marsha Kramer Dies: ‘Modern Family’ Actress Was 74

Marsha Kramer, a theater and television actress who most recently played Margaret an assistant to Ed O’Neill’s character on the ABC sitcom Modern Family, has died. She was 74.

Modern Family director Jeff Greenberg shared the news of Kramer’s death Friday on Twitter.

“So sad to hear that my long time friend, Marsha Kramer passed away yesterday at the age of 74,” Greenberg began. “She was so delightful in the 14 eps she shot as Margaret on Modern Family over the last 7 yrs, but I’ll always remember her soaring aloft as Wendy to Sandy Duncan’s Peter Pan. #RIP.”

Kramer’s other television credits included a recurring part on Frasier; as well as roles on NCIS, Dr. Ken, Eagleheart, Days of Our Lives, Out of Order, and Malcolm in the Middle.

She also performed on Broadway as Wendy in the 1975’s Peter Pan alongside Sandy Duncan in the title role.

Kramer grew up in Los Angeles, graduated from UCLA and attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, according to her bio on the Musical Theater Guild website.