‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Will See Mark-Paul Gosselaar Return As Zack Morris

Zack is back. Sources tell Deadline that Mark-Paul Gosselaar will be a producer on the reboot of Saved By The Bell and will appear in at least three episodes.
The original Saved By the Bell ran four seasons on NBC from 1989-1992. The show starred Gosselaar as Zack Morris, the leader of a group that included A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez), Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley), Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen), “Screech” Powers (Dustin Diamond), and Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies).
There was also a spinoff, Saved By the Bell: The College Years, which lasted one season fro 1993-94.
The reboot will have John Michael Higgins (Great News) as Bayside High’s new principal, while Josie Totah (Champions) will break new ground as Lexi.
The comedy will bow on NBCUniversal’s forthcoming streaming service, set to launch in April.
