‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Will See Mark-Paul Gosselaar Return As Zack Morris

The original Saved By the Bell ran four seasons on NBC from 1989-1992. The show starred Gosselaar as Zack Morris, the leader of a group that included A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez), Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley), Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen), “Screech” Powers (Dustin Diamond), and Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies).

There was also a spinoff, Saved By the Bell: The College Years, which lasted one season fro 1993-94.