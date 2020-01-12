Mario Lopez Shares First Look & Drops Hints About ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

Click to Skip Ad
Mario Lopez. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10003355l) Mario Lopez attends the 86th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, in New York 2018 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, New York, USA - 28 Nov 2018
Mario Lopez is dropping hints about the upcoming Saved by the Bell reboot.

The TV host and actor took to Instagram Friday to give fans a first look the the new series.

The video showed Lopez and co-star Elizabeth Berkley on the set at the iconic The Max diner as they prepared to shoot a promo for NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

Lopez (A.C. Slater) sits at a table with Berkley (Jessie Spano). The two reminisce about old times and compare the day to being in a “time machine,” then suddenly SBTB veteran Ed Alonzo, who played the diner’s owner Max, appears behind them with his memorable haircut and sport a T-shirt saying “The Max.”

Back at The Max… #SBTB #FBF

Saved By the Bell ran on NBC for four seasons from 1989-1992. It starred Lopez; Berkley; Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris; Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski; Dustin Diamond as “Screech” Powers; Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle; and Dennis Haskins as Principal Belding.

As previously reported, Gosselaar is a producer on the reboot and will appear in at least three episodes.

Peacock is scheduled to launch in April.

