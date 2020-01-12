Mario Lopez Shares First Look & Drops Hints About ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

Mario Lopez is dropping hints about the upcoming Saved by the Bell reboot.

The TV host and actor took to Instagram Friday to give fans a first look the the new series.

The video showed Lopez and co-star Elizabeth Berkley on the set at the iconic The Max diner as they prepared to shoot a promo for NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

Lopez (A.C. Slater) sits at a table with Berkley (Jessie Spano). The two reminisce about old times and compare the day to being in a “time machine,” then suddenly SBTB veteran Ed Alonzo, who played the diner’s owner Max, appears behind them with his memorable haircut and sport a T-shirt saying “The Max.”

Saved By the Bell ran on NBC for four seasons from 1989-1992. It starred Lopez; Berkley; Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris; Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski; Dustin Diamond as “Screech” Powers; Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle; and Dennis Haskins as Principal Belding.

As previously reported, Gosselaar is a producer on the reboot and will appear in at least three episodes.

Peacock is scheduled to launch in April.