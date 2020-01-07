Marcy Ross Steps Down As Skydance Television President, Segues To Overall Deal With The Indie Studio

EXCLUSIVE: Marcy Ross, who launched Skydance Television and has built the TV division of David Ellison‘s film production and financing company into a bustling indie studio, is exiting her post as Skydance TV president after six and a half years. She is transitioning to producing with an overall deal at Skydance Television.

Ross, who just notified her staff of the move, will continue to serve as an executive producer on the ongoing Skydance TV series she has developed and overseen as an executive, Grace and Frankie, Altered Carbon, Condor, Foundation and Jack Ryan.

Skydance Media chief creative officer Dana Goldberg, who oversees both film and TV, will lead the TV division in the interim until a successor is named.

“Six and a half years ago, we had the idea to expand Skydance beyond film into television,” Ellison said in a statement. “Marcy took that idea and through her leadership forged Skydance Television into a reality from the ground up. She was responsible for building a bold slate of exciting series such as Grace and Frankie, Jack Ryan and Altered Carbon just to name a few. I’m extremely grateful for her friendship and am pleased we will continue to work with Marcy in her new role as a producer and creator, where I know together we’ll continue to have even more success.”

Ross, a well-liked executive who joined Skydance after a decade at Fox, quickly ramped up the company’s TV operation. During her tenure, Skydance Television landed eight scripted series on broadcast, cable and streaming networks, with more pending. The list includes one of the longest-running series on Netflix, Grace and Frankie, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and flagship Amazon drama Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan headlined by John Krasinski.

“Over the past six and a half years, together we have built Skydance Television into a creative haven for writers, actors and directors,” Ross wrote in her note to her colleagues (you can read it in full below). “Anyone who knows me well knows that I am happiest when I’m in a room with talent – with ideas flying and creating worlds—or on a set, rolling up my sleeves and problem solving. Being in the moment, working closely with artists, is my happy place and that is what I want for my next chapter.”

Before launching Skydance TV, Ross served as EVP Current Programming at Fox, where she oversaw such popular/award-winning scripted series as Glee, The Simpsons, New Girl, Bones, Raising Hope, Family Guy, House and 24. Prior to Fox, Ross worked at Studios USA as SVP Comedy Programming; at The Jim Henson Co. as SVP Creative Affairs; and at Sandollar TV as VP, where she helped develop Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

Here is her email to staff:

Dear Team:

Over the past six and a half years, together we have built Skydance Television into a creative haven for writers, actors and directors. I have worked alongside you, the most talented team of executives—some of whom were even with me on day one in our little bungalow on the Paramount lot. We have so much to be proud of—seven seasons of Grace and Frankie, Altered Carbon, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Foundation, Condor—and many exceptional projects in development that are poised for the next wave of pickups.

Anyone who knows me well knows that I am happiest when I’m in a room with talent – with ideas flying and creating worlds—or on a set, rolling up my sleeves and problem solving. Being in the moment, working closely with artists, is my happy place and that is what I want for my next chapter.

With that in mind, I am leaving my position as President of Skydance Television and transitioning to an overall producing deal with the company where I can give my full attention to a few special projects I am currently developing.

I want to thank David for the opportunity of a lifetime to launch a television division – it’s been an incredible journey and I look forward to working side-by-side with this extraordinary team in my new capacity.

Marcy