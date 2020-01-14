Former AMC Networks Exec Marco Frazier Joins Insight TV In Top U.S. Role

Former AMC Networks exec Marco Frazier has joined Netherlands-based 4K UHD broadcaster Insight TV and is leading its new U.S. production and sales operation.

As SVP, Insight TV Studios U.S., Frazier is helping shepherd Insight’s adventure, action-sports and lifestyle programming as well as leading its sales efforts. He is based in New York and reports to Natalie Boot, Insight’s head of media sales.

Frazier

Frazier spent eight years at AMC, attaining the title of SVP, International DIstribution for Digital and New Platforms. He also ran a consulting business, Screenplus, and was ESPN’s Director of Affiliate Sales and Distribution for EMEA.

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to oversee this new U.S. production and sales arm of Insight TV,” Frazier said. “They have been on the cutting-edge of the 4K UHD revolution and have brought engaging first-person storytelling in the action-sports and lifestyle category to millions of millennials around the world. As linear and digital platforms seek to distinguish themselves in today’s content wars, Insight TV US will be there to provide the gold standard in competition-busting entertainment programming.”

Insight said Frazier will look to identify new development and co-production opportunities, including branded entertainment series and other commissions. He will also look to license programming from Insight TV’s extensive library of original content, much of which is filmed in native 4K UHD HDR and available in HD and UHD.

“Marco has been a consultant to Insight TV in the past so he is already part of the family,” Boot said. “He is very tapped in to the spirit and modality of our programming, as well as our audience. As we expand our production and sales efforts in the United States, Marco is the perfect combination of Insight TV insider and savvy, experienced media executive to accelerate our business there. We excited about the opportunities he will uncover for us this year.”