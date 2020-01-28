CBS Comedies ‘Man With A Plan’ & ‘Broke’ Get April Premiere Dates, Thursday Time Slots

CBS has set premiere dates for retuning comedy Man With a Plan, starring Matt LeBlanc, and new sitcom Broke, starring Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette. Both will join the schedule on April 2, airing in the Thursday 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM slot, respectively.

Man with a Plan, heading into its fourth season, will succeed Unicorn while Broke will replace Carol’s Second Act after both freshmen comedies complete their runs. Unicorn and Carol’s Second Act both received five-episode back orders from CBS for a 18-episode Season 1, short of the traditional full-season 22 episodes. Both are on the bubble for renewal.

Man With a Plan and Broke were the only remaining CBS scripted series left on the bench when the network unveiled its winter schedule in November. Also waiting in the wings is reality veteran The Amazing Race, which CBS brass may keep on the shelf as backup in case a writers strike freezes scripted series production for next season.

CBS’ spring schedule for Thursdays as of April 2:

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:30-9:00 PM MAN WITH A PLAN (Fourth Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM MOM

9:30-10:00 PM BROKE (Series Premiere)

Broke stars Camil and Perrette in a comedy about a single suburban mother (Perrette) who’s shocked when her estranged sister, her sister’s outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband (Camil), and her husband’s fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple’s money dries up. Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familiar bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship. Natasha Leggero, Izzy Diaz and Antonio Corbo also star.

Alex Herschlag, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Ben Silverman, Jaime Camil, Guillermo Restrepo, Gonzalo Cilley and Maria Lucia Hernandez are executive producers for CBS Television Studio/Sutton Street Prods./Propagate, with creative partners RCN TV and Resonant TV.

Man With a Plan stars LeBlanc in a comedy about an old-school guy confronting the modern challenges of parenting, marriage and family. Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach, Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann, Hala Finley, Matt Cook and Kali Rocha also star.

Jeff and Jackie Filgo, Matt LeBlanc, Michael Rotenberg, Troy Zien and Gregg Mettler are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.