Thomas Burman & Martin Samuel Set For Make-Up And Hair Stylists Guild Career Awards

Multiple Emmy-winning make-up artist Thomas Burman and Oscar-nominated hair stylist Martin Samuel will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at the seventh annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards this weekend.

MUAHS also said today that a special memorial award honoring producer-writer-director John Singleton, who died in April, will be accepted by his daughter Justice Singleton and presented by Craig Brewer and Rob Smith.

Burman has earned seven Emmy Awards — including three for working on Tracey Ullman shows — and 31 nominations during his five-decade career in TV and film. He also scored an Oscar nomination for the 1988 Bill Murray holiday movie Scrooged. Burman hired one of the first two women make-up artists, paving the way for many talented women into the field. He established the title “special make-up effects” which is still used today and discovered new materials (Burman Foam) to improve the work of makeup artists around the globe.

Samuel is acclaimed for his period hair styling and expertise with wigs, working with leading actors and rock stars. During his 40-year career spanning more than 60 films, he has racked up Oscar nominations Hitchcock (2013), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2008) and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2004). He also won BAFTA and MUAHS award for Curse of the Black Pearl. He also earned three consecutive Emmy noms from 2008-10 for his work on Ullman’s State of the Union.

The guild said in December that Star Trek: Picard star Patrick Stewart will receive its Distinguished Artisan Award. this year. His former Star Trek: The Next Generation co-star Brent Spiner will present the award, along with Trek franchise makeup artists Michael Westmore and James McKinnon.

The MUAHS Awards, honoring outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater is set for Saturday at the Novo in Los Angeles.