Make-Up Artists And Hair Stylists Awards Winners (Updating Live)

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild kicked off its seventh annual MUAHS Awards Saturday night at the NOVO by Microsoft at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. The guild, IATSE Local 706, is handing out honors in 23 categories for the year’s best in its craft in film, TV, commercials and live theater.

Paramount’s Rocketman and Lionsgate’s Bombshell started out the night with the most noms among movies, while FX’s AHS: 1984 and Fosse/Verdon; HBO’s Chernobyl and Nickelodeon’s All That led on the TV side. Last year, Vice won a pair of MUAHS honors on its way to winning the Oscar in the category.

Also on the docket for tonight’s ceremony, Patrick Stewart is set to receive the guild’s Distinguished Artisan Award, with the star of the upcoming Star Trek: Picard to be presented the honor by his Star Trek franchise cohorts Brent Spiner, makeup and prosthetic artist James MacKinnon, and makeup artist and designer Michael Westmore.

Thomas Burman will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Make-up and Martin Samuel the Lifetime Achievement Award for Hair Styling.

Here are the winners so far, keep refreshing as the night goes on.

Feature-Length Motion Picture

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

BEST PERIOD HAIR STYLING AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Television Series, Mini-Series or New Media Series

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie Made for Television

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE UP

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Daytime Television

BEST MAKE-UP

Melanie Mills, Uzmee Krakovszki, and Motoko Honjo-Clayton, The Real

BEST HAIR STYLING

Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Noogie Thai, and Ray Dodson, The Real

Children & Teen Television Programming

BEST MAKE-UP

Rita Ciccozzi, Tanya Hudson, and Krista Seller, A Series of Unfortunate Events

BEST HAIR STYLING

Commercials & Music Videos

BEST MAKE-UP

BEST HAIR STYLING

Theatrical Production (Live Stage)

BEST MAKE-UP

Jakey Hicks and Sierra Peterson, Cats the Musical

BEST HAIR STYLING

Charles LaPointe and Daryl Terry, Hamilton