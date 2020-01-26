Madonna Cancels London Concert, Saying She’s Been “Plagued” By Injuries

Madonna has canceled the first stop in London of her Madame X tour, telling fans she’s “deeply sorry” but was forced to bow out because of an injury.

The music legend was scheduled to perform the first of 15 shows Monday at the London Palladium.

In an Instagram post Saturday, the Material Girl said she’s been “plagued” by injuries since the tour kicked off and has been advised by doctors to “rest for a few days.”

“I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday, January 27th in London. Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days,” she shared with her followers.

“As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first,” she continued. “The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show.”

Madonna went on to say she expects the show on Wednesday, January 29, to go on as planned. She concluded by thanking fans for understanding.

“Please know that it hurts me more than you can imagine to have to cancel any shows. Thank you again for your understanding,” she wrote.

This latest cancellation comes just days after she pulled out of a concert in Lisbon, Portugal earlier this week.

Back in December, Madonna also canceled a tour stop in Miami, citing “indescribable pain” from an undisclosed injury.