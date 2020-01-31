Joel Coen’s ‘Macbeth’ With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand Readies For Shoot, ‘Buster Scruggs’ Actor Joins

EXCLUSIVE: The Legend Of Buster Scruggs and Harry Potter actor Harry Melling is the latest to join the cast of Joel Coen’s update of Shakespeare classic Macbeth. We hear production is due to get underway in mid-February.

Melling will take on the role of Malcolm, a son of former Scottish king Duncan, and a threat to Macbeth’s reign.

Denzel Washington will star as Macbeth with Frances McDormand co-starring as Lady Macbeth. We understand Brendan Gleeson will portray Duncan and Corey Hawkins will play Macduff. Ralph Ineson is also among supporting cast.

It’s unclear at this stage who will play the famous witches or the character of Banquo in the project which is produced by Scott Rudin and backed by A24. None of the producers or relevant agencies were available to confirm castings.

Coen is directing from his own original screenplay. The movie marks his first without his brother Ethan, with whom he shares four Oscars. It will be the ninth with his wife McDormand.

Macbeth follows a Scottish lord who becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he is destined to become king of Scotland. With the help of his ambitious wife, he goes to extreme and violent lengths to seize the crown.

Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard starred in the latest big screen version, directed by Justin Kurzel.