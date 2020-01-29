Podcaster Luminary Adds Former HBO Chief Plepler To Board

Richard Plepler, the former HBO chief who inked a five-year exclusive production deal with Apple TV+ earlier this month, has joined the board of directors of Luminary Media, a podcast subscription service for premium content.

Luminary said it will be making additional board announcements soon.

“I’ve seen firsthand Richard’s invaluable impact on a premium content business, and we welcome his strategic partnership as we endeavor to support creators, curate content for listeners, and drive Luminary’s business forward” said Luminary CEO Simon Sutton.

Plepler called podcasting “an exciting and dynamic medium for great storytelling” and Luminary “a jewel box of premium podcast content where creators are enabled to do their best work and subscribers can consistently discover quality.”

Related Story 'The Outsider' Viewership Grows With New Episode High For HBO

Luminary’s original podcasts include Trevor Noah’s “On Second Thought,” Lena Dunham’s “The C-Word” and “Under The Skin with Russell Brand.” The company praised Plepler’s own skill curating content. He’s also got a deep rolodex and is great at cultivating relationships with talent.

Plepler was was at HBO for 28 years, including as chairman-CEO from 2013 to 2019. He left in a management upheaval after AT&T acquired Time Warner last year. In January, he created Eden Productions, his new film and television company, and announced the Apple collaboration.

Luminary was founded in 2018 with backing from NEA, a global venture capital fund with $20 billion in assets under management. It wants to assemble premiums content make it easier for listeners to navigate and find it.

A Luminary subscription costs $4.99 a month or $34.99 a year.