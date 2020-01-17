‘Evil’ Star Mike Colter Joins Jason Sudeikis & Evangeline Lilly In Thriller ‘Till Death’

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Colter (Evil, Luke Cage) has joined the cast of thriller pic Till Death, which is being helmed by Big Bad Wolves director Aharon Keshales.

As we revealed back in November, Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly are top-lining the project. Ahead of shooting this month in Texas, Shea Whigham (Joker), Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll), Michael Paré (Streets Of Fire), and Amaury Nolasco (Prison Break) have rounded out the cast.

Universal Content Group has world distribution rights to the pic.

The film was written by Keshales, Navot Papushado and Kai Mark. It follows convicted felon Jimmy (Sudeikis) who gets early parole after serving twelve years for armed robbery. Upon his release from prison, he vows to give Annie (Lilly), his childhood love, now dying from cancer, the best last year of her life.

“The response to this project has been truly amazing. When you’re writing a script, you imagine it with a sort of dream version of your cast of characters. But those dreams rarely come true. These casting choices have exceeded my dreams,” said director Keshales.

Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk of Dallas-based Cinestate are producing with Roger Birnbaum of Art District Entertainment, Papushado, and Chadd Harbold. David Gilbery, Charles Dorfman, and Marlon Vogelgesang are executive producing for Media Finance Capital. Adam Donaghey and Danielle Cox are executive producing for Cinestate. David Guglielmo is casting.

UTA Independent Film Group packaged the movie and brought it to Cinestate and Universal Content Group. The project is being fully financed by Media Finance Capital.

