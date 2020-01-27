Love Productions Raids Condé Nast, Hiring Joe LaBracio & Al Edgington As U.S. Co-Presidents

EXCLUSIVE: Love Productions, the British production company behind The Great British Bake Off, has appointed Condé Nast Entertainment executive vice presidents Joe LaBracio and Al Edgington to lead its U.S. operation.

LaBracio and Edgington will be become co-presidents of Love Productions USA, effectively replacing Kevin Bartel, who left to launch Best Production Company with All3Media last year.

LaBracio has spent the past six years at Condé Nast, most recently as EVP of non-fiction television and documentaries, while Edgington has been an EVP at the production studio for the past four years.

Together, they made shows including Netflix’s Fastest Car and Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians, while LaBracio was also responsible for Last Chance U, the Netflix college football show that has run for four seasons.

Prior to joining Condé Nast, LaBracio was co-head of UTA’s alternative TV department, while he also had a two-year spell at CAA, where the first client he signed was Love Productions. Edgington is a British native who has worked on shows including CBS’s Emmy Award-winning reality series The Amazing Race.

Love Productions USA has also hired The Amazing Race producer Glenn Stickley as executive vice president of production, while promotions have been handed to two other members of staff. Todd Frangella becomes vice president of production, finance and operations, and Nichole T. Roberts is now vice president of development.

“It hardly needs saying but to have Joe LaBracio join Love as a co-president is a dream come true,” said Love CEO Richard McKerrow. “Joe is one of the best television executives around and has vast experience on all sides of the industry. What he has achieved at Condé Nast in the past six years is nothing short of remarkable.”

He added: “Al’s track record on both sides of the Atlantic makes him the perfect appointment alongside Joe to spearhead Love as we seek to expand our output in the U.S. and deliver brand new international formats.”

Love Productions USA is best known for making ABC’s The Great American Baking Show, which is the U.S. version of The Great British Bake Off (known as The Great British Baking Show on Netflix). Other UK shows include The Great Pottery Throw Down and The Great British Sewing Bee. The company is owned by Comcast’s British pay-TV broadcaster Sky.