TBS has greenlighted Lost Resort, an upstairs/downstairs look at the booming subculture of exotic wellness retreats. The announcement was made today during its panel at the TCA winter press tour.

Produced by ITV America’s Sirens Media, the 10-episode unscripted series follows a group of strangers who are immersed in a three-week Costa Rican retreat led by a colorful team of alternative healers. From a married couple on the brink to a mother/daughter pair with serious trust issues and a hothead with a painful past, the guests come from all walks of life hoping to leave transformed. At their breaking points and fed up with traditional Western therapies, they’ll experience everything from rage rituals and shamanic cacao ceremonies to orgasmic dance. But the drama only intensifies between sessions as this motley crew hooks up, breaks up and opens up in ways they’d never expect.

“Lost Resort is an inside look at the exclusive, explosive and often hilariously experimental world of self-help retreats,” said Corie Henson, EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “Wait until you see the lengths people will go in their quest for happiness.”

Added Sirens Media president and executive producer Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh: “The vibrant world of alternative wellness in Costa Rica is the perfect catalyst for uninhibited, visceral behavior. Equal parts provocative, comedic and downright deep, we’re thrilled to bring this unique and wildly fun series to TBS.”

Sebastian-Dayeh, Jordana Hochman and Sarah Howell and Michael Bloom serve as executive producers for Lost Resort, which has wrapped production and will premiere in 2020.