Lori Rovner Hired By Imagine Entertainment To Be EVP, Business And Legal Affairs

EXCLUSIVE: Imagine Entertainment Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard have tapped Lori Rovner to head business and legal affairs for Imagine Entertainment. As EVP in the newly formed role, Rovner will lead the business affairs operations and manage all aspects of the company’s legal strategy, policy and procedure across all divisions.

Rovner will report to Steve Shikiya, Imagine’s Chief Operating Officer. Over the last two years, Imagine has expanded rapidly and globally into new content verticals and geographies. In addition to the company’s venerable film and television business, Imagine has broadened into the areas of Documentary, Kids + Family, Brands, Live Theater, International, Television Studios, and Artist Management. The company has also acquired a majority stake in JAX Media, a media company behind many of the most talked about half-hour comedies. Imagine also formed a joint venture with Animal Logic, an innovative animation company, to create animated and hybrid family films.

Rovner joins from Skydance, where she was Senior Vice President & Deputy General Counsel and oversaw all business affairs & legal matters for Skydance’s live action and animated television divisions as well as serving as chief in-house legal counsel on corporate matters for the media company. She was responsible for negotiating several multi-year overall deals including one with David S. Goyer, to create, develop and produce original scripted series for the studio. She was also instrumental in securing the 7th season renewal of Emmy award winning Grace & Frankie, Netflix’s longest-running original series to date, among many deals made for premium and basic cable, on-demand/streaming platforms and broadcast networks. That included the highly competitive bid for Issac Asimov’s Foundation, set in a 10-episode straight-to-series order at Apple TV+.

Prior to joining Skydance, Rovner held posts at Fox 21 Television Studios, Lionsgate Entertainment, and began her career as litigator at Foley and Mansfield.