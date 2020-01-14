Amazon Studios at TCA today announced the first group of regulars set to star in their adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings series. The cast officially includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman. Cameras roll next month. Table reads in New Zealand are already underway.

It was previously reported that Horvath, Kavenagh and Mawle boarded the series, but Amazon never confirmed them. The studio made it official today that the trio were indeed part of the cast. Will Poulter, who had joined The Lord of the Rings TV series in September, exited last month due to scheduling conflicts.

“We still have a few key roles to cast,” said Amazon Co-head of TV Vernon Sanders at TCA this afternoon. Together with Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke and co-head of TV and COO Albert Cheng, they weren’t ready to give up who exactly these actors would be playing in the new series.

As previously announced, the series is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay; they are joined by filmmaker J.A. Bayona (The Orphanage, Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom), who is directing the first two episodes and serving as executive producer, alongside his partner Belén Atienza; with executive producers Lindsey Weber (10 Cloverfield Lane), Bruce Richmond (Game of Thrones), Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire), Sharon Tal Yguado, Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad), Jason Cahill (The Sopranos), and Justin Doble (Stranger Things).

Said McKay and Payne: “After undertaking an extensive global search, we are delighted finally to reveal the first group of brilliant performers who will take part in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series. These exceptionally talented women and men are more than just our actors: they are the newest members of an ever-expanding creative family that is now working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life anew for fans and audiences worldwide.”

Set in Middle-earth, the television adaptation will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring. The Lord of the Rings was named Amazon customers’ favorite book of the millennium in 1999 and Britain’s best-loved novel of all time in BBC’s The Big Read in 2003. Its theatrical adaptations, from New Line Cinema and filmmaker Peter Jackson have grossed close to $6 billion worldwide and earned a combined 17 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.