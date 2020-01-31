‘Loki’: Owen Wilson Joins Marvel Series On Disney+

Owen Wilson is headed to Disney+ and the small-screen corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadline has confirmed. The Cars and Zoolander actor is the new big-name addition to the cast of Loki, the Disney+ series starring Tom Hiddleston as the trickster demi-god and brother to Thor.

No word on the exact role Wilson will be handling, but it is a prominent character. Wilson, also an Oscar-nominated screenwriter (Bottle Rocket), is well known for his Wes Anderson films (The Royal Tenenbaums, The Grand Budapest Hotel, among them) and broader big-screen buddy comedies (including Wedding Crashers, Shanghai Noon, The Interns).

Owen Wilson Rex/Shutterstock

Filming is underway on Loki now. The series is expected to premiere in spring 2021. Loki, like all of the announced Marvel shows for Disney+, will be executive produced by Kevin Feige. Michael Waldron and Kate Herron are also executive producing Loki. Waldron is writing the series and Herron will direct.

Marvel Studios insiders have said the Disney+ series will tie-in direct to the May 2021 supernatural sequel Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Loki has been the villain who Marvel fans most love to hate. Hiddleston has portrayed the Asgardian troublemaker in seven Marvel studios films.

