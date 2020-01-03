A&E’s Live PD topped the rankings of TV shows watched both on DVR or on demand, and Friends, a sitcom that keeps finding new life 15 years after its finale aired on NBC, finished among the top 10 shows watched live.

The numbers were reported Thursday by Vizio’s smart-TV data and analytics unit Inscape, which tracks viewing across over-the-air broadcast, pay-TV systems and OTT streaming apps. Inscape examined viewing on 13.1 million smart TVs from January 1 to December 20.

In terms of overall view time, Inscape said NFL football games took up more than 5% of the 43 trillion seconds it analyzed. The list of top shows by view time is taken up entirely by news and sports, except for Friends, with 1.1% of overall viewing. The show also finished No. 9 on the list of top titles seen live. That live appeal across networks like TBS is an interesting irony given the show’s on-demand streaming popularity on Netflix. The show just left Netflix on New Year’s Day and will reappear in May on HBO Max after WarnerMedia locked up rights in a $450 million deal.

Live PD, which has become a bulwark of A&E’s slate, airing across multiple hours and nights, delivers strong live ratings for the network. But a measure of its appeal is the annual Inscape list, which ranked it No. 1 among DVR and VOD titles. On DVR, it beat out The Voice, This is Us and America’s Got Talent. On the on-demand list, it out-performed Teen Mom 2, Grey’s Anatomy and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Here is the full data from Inscape: