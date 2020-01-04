‘Little Women’ Continues Strong Early Offshore March With $20M+; Eyes $80M WW Through Sunday

After beginning limited overseas rollout in late December, Sony’s Little Women continues marching to strong numbers. With two Golden Globe nominations on Sunday, the Greta Gerwig-directed update of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel has enjoyed notable post-Christmas launches in the UK, Australia/New Zealand, France and Spain. Through tomorrow, the film is projected to hit $20.2M in just six international box office markets and on 1,700 screens.

Domestically, the Friday take for Jo & Co was $4.42M as the ensemble looks towards a $12.8M three-day weekend, bringing the North American cume to $59.3M through Sunday. This would put Little Women at about $80M worldwide though tomorrow.

In the UK, Little Women debuted on Boxing Day (December 26), and this past Thursday grossed an almost even $1.1M a week later. Broad audiences are checking out the top arthouse screens in London, as well as mainstream theaters outside the capital. The theater count has risen from 483 on December 26 to 656. A projected total of $11.7M through 11 days (Sunday) sets the movie 8% ahead of last year’s awards darling The Favourite and 243% above Gerwig and star Saoirse Ronan’s Lady Bird.

In Australia, the $765K New Year’s Day opening was just behind the hold of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. The debut was more than seven times as big as the openings of The Favourite and Lady Bird. This weekend is projected at $3.2M.

Following a No. 3 opening in Spain on Christmas Day, Little Women is expected to hit $3.1M this weekend to double The Favourite and be three times as big as Lady Bird at the same point in release. France’s five-day opening is tracking to $1.4M, also ahead of similar pics.

Gerwig has re-energized the property with a modern-day spin and young stars who appeal to a variety of females, i.e. Ronan, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Call Me By Your Name Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet.

After largely being overlooked by the Screen Actors Guild, with Gerwig being snubbed by the Golden Globes, the hope here is that the glow from Little Women‘s box office impacts its awards season conversation for the better.

Little Women continues offshore rollout throughout January, including key markets like Brazil and Italy on January 9, Mexico on January 24, and Germany and Russia on January 30.