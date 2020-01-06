‘Little Women’: How Greta Gerwig & Composer Alexandre Desplat Put Spring In The Step Of Louisa May Alcott Novel – Crew Call Podcast

After being greatly overlooked at the Golden Globes, some awards season prognosticators believe that Greta Gerwig’s Little Women is in store for a resurgence next Monday when Oscar nominations are announced. Shelling out over $80M at the worldwide box office, audiences have certainly responded to Gerwig’s wonderful shake-up of the Louisa May Alcott novel, delivering a modern day feminist sensibility in Jo March and her sisters, plus a vivacious vibe, while maintaining a classical tone thanks to 2x Oscar winning composer Alexandre Desplat’s wall-to-wall score. While Gerwig had a run-and-gun production style with her $10M semi-autobiographical multi-Oscar nominated Lady Bird, she busts beyond any boundaries here in her third outing as director with a $40M lush period costume feature.
Little Women is up for nine noms at next Sunday’s Critics’ Choice awards including best director, best original score and best picture. Gerwig received a WGA nomination for adapted screenplay today. We talk with Gerwig and Desplat on Crew Call about how they struck Little Women‘s fascinating rhythm.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.