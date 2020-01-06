‘Little Women’: How Greta Gerwig & Composer Alexandre Desplat Put Spring In The Step Of Louisa May Alcott Novel – Crew Call Podcast

Katie Jones/Shutterstock

After being greatly overlooked at the Golden Globes, some awards season prognosticators believe that Greta Gerwig’s Little Women is in store for a resurgence next Monday when Oscar nominations are announced. Shelling out over $80M at the worldwide box office, audiences have certainly responded to Gerwig’s wonderful shake-up of the Louisa May Alcott novel, delivering a modern day feminist sensibility in Jo March and her sisters, plus a vivacious vibe, while maintaining a classical tone thanks to 2x Oscar winning composer Alexandre Desplat’s wall-to-wall score. While Gerwig had a run-and-gun production style with her $10M semi-autobiographical multi-Oscar nominated Lady Bird, she busts beyond any boundaries here in her third outing as director with a $40M lush period costume feature.

Little Women is up for nine noms at next Sunday’s Critics’ Choice awards including best director, best original score and best picture. Gerwig received a WGA nomination for adapted screenplay today. We talk with Gerwig and Desplat on Crew Call about how they struck Little Women‘s fascinating rhythm.