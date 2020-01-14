Oscar-Nominated ‘Little Women’ Gets China Release Date

Sony Pictures said Tuesday that Greta Gerwig’s Little Women will be released February 14 in China. The news comes a day after the latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s iconic novel scored six Oscar nominations including Best Picture.

The film recently passed $100 million at the worldwide box office, with its current global cume at $109.6 million.

Gerwig’s modern take on the 19th century novel hit North American theaters on Christmas Day with a $16.8 million opening weekend, and is currently sitting on a domestic cume of $75 million. It began its limited overseas rollout in late December, first in the UK on Boxing Day followed key markets including Spain, France, Australia and more recently Italy.

It is set to arrive in Mexico on January 24, Germany and Russia on January 30 and South Korea on February 12 before landing China, where it could pop with young audiences.

The 92nd Oscars are February 9.

Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep star in Little Women, whose Oscar noms also included for Ronan (Lead Actress), Pugh (Supporting Actress), Gerwig’s adapted screenplay, original score and costume design.

Gerwig was the most notable omission in the Best Director race. Only five females have ever been nominated in the category at the Oscars.

Hollywood Heated Over Oscar Snub For Female Directors