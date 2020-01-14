‘Little America’ Co-Creator Lee Eisenberg Inks Overall Deal With Apple, Launches New Production Banner

Little America co-creator Lee Eisenberg is expanding his relationship with Apple. On the heels of the season premiere of the critically acclaimed series, Apple has signed an overall deal with the six-time Emmy nominee and WGA award-winning writer, director and producer. Under the multi-year pact, Eisenberg will create television and digital media projects exclusively for Apple TV+ via his new Piece of Work Entertainment banner. Additionally, Eisenberg has brought on Natalie Sandy, who was a producer on the first season of Little America, as a VP of Development at Piece of Work.

Inspired by true stories in Epic Magazine, Little America goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America. The series is written and executive produced by Eisenberg, who serves as showrunner. The Big Sick writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon executive produce, along with Alan Yang, Sian Heder, Joshuah Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector. Heder also serves as co-showrunner alongside Eisenberg.

Eisenberg is currently working on Season 2 of Apple’s Little America, and previously worked on the hit NBC comedy series, The Office, for five seasons, rising to co-head writer. Additionally, he executive produced the Golden Globe nominated series, SMILF, and the Emmy-nominated HBO series, Hello Ladies, which he co-created and wrote alongside Gene Stupnitsky and Stephen Merchant.

On the feature side, Eisenberg co-directed and co-wrote last year’s breakout hit Good Boys with Gene Stupnitsky. The film was the biggest grossing original comedy of 2019. His other film credits include writing and producing Bad Teacher, starring Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake and co-writing Year One, which starred Jack Black and Michael Cera. In the podcast space, Eisenberg is co-creator and executive producer of the successful Lovett or Leave It podcast, hosted by Jon Lovett. Eisenberg is represented by Mosaic and attorney’s Joel Mckuin & Jeffrey Frankel.