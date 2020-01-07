Lisa Takeuchi Cullen To Receive WGA East’s Jablow Award For Guild Service

Lisa Takeuchi Cullen will receive the WGA East’s Richard B. Jablow Award at the New York edition of 72nd annual Writers Guild Awards on February 1 at the Edison Ballroom. The award, which was established in 1978 to recognize devoted service to the guild, is named after the guild’s first counsel, who helped found the guild and authored its constitution.

Cullen, who has served on the guild’s council since 2016, co-chairs the WGAE Committee for Inclusion and Equity, founded the WGA East Women’s Salon and co-founded the Asian-American Salon. She currently has in an overall deal with Universal Studios, under which she’s developing a series at Netflix and writing on Season 21 of Law & Order: SVU. Cullen, whose pilot The Ordainedformerly was produced by CBS, also has developed drama pilots for ABC, NBC, A&E and Warner Bros. She’s also the author of two books and was a staff writer and foreign correspondent for Time magazine.

The WGA East awards show will be hosted by actor and comedian John Fugelsang. Presenters include Kevin Bacon, Samantha Bee, Sam Heughan, Dominque Jackson, Natasha Lyonne and Ramy Youssef. The WGA West will hold its trophy show concurrently in Los Angeles.