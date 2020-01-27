Lionsgate Closing U.S. Deal On Benedict Cumberbatch Cold War Thriller ‘Ironbark:’ Sundance

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate is nearing a close on a deal for U.S. rights to Ironbark, the Dominick Cooke-directed drama that stars mid-seven figures and a significant theatrical release date commitment. I’m hearing that Roadside Attractions will execute the theatrical release. I’m hearing the deal is in the mid-seven figure range.

The Tom O’Connor-scripted drama stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan, and Jessie Buckley. Pic tells the true story of a British businessman unwittingly recruited into one of the greatest international

conflicts in history. Forming an unlikely partnership with a Soviet officer hoping to prevent a nuclear confrontation, the two men work together to provide the crucial intelligence used to defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Cumberbatch turned in an awards caliber performance. The actor underwent a significant weight loss that serves the story particularly well. Ironbark premiered Friday at the Eccles.

Pic is produced by Adam Ackland, Ben Browning, Ben Pugh, and Rory Aitken. UTA Independent brokered the deal.