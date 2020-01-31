HBO Documentary Films Sets Mid-7-Figure Deal On ‘Siempre, Luis’, Sundance Pic On Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Dad

A still from Siempre, Luis by John James, an official selection of the Special Events program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Carlos Garciade Dios. All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.

EXCLUSIVE, UPDATED with more details: In a Sundance Film Festival deal on the ground by a WarnerMedia division, HBO Documentary Films has wrapped up a mid-seven-figure deal for worldwide TV and streaming rights to Siempre, Luis, the John James-directed documentary about Louis Miranda, the father of Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film premiered last Saturday in Park City.

When Luis A. Miranda Jr. left Puerto Rico for New York City in the 1970s, he had big dreams—but little did he know how far he’d go. Landing an influential position in New York City Mayor Ed Koch’s administration as the director of Hispanic affairs, he built a career representing Latinx (and largely, due to their prevalence in the city, Puerto Rican) communities, helping to elect some of the most powerful politicians in the country.

Over the course of an intense year, James’ documentary follows Luis’ devotion to family and country propelling him forward despite recent health issues. He finds that there is always more to do, especially when his beloved Puerto Rico is in need. Following the devastation of Hurricane Maria, he helps plan relief efforts and, to raise money and awareness, manages the logistics behind bringing his son’s award-winning production of Hamilton to the island. With humor and a lot of heart, Siempre, Luis tells the story of a unique and proud American.

The producers are Katie Taber, James and Carlos Garcia de Dios. Michael Stolper is executive producer.

Endeavor Content financed and brokered the deal.