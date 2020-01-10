Lil Rel Howery To Host 11th Annual AAFCA Awards

Fresh off the success of his HBO comedy special Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw, actor-comedian Lil Rel Howery has been tapped to host the 11th annual AAFCA Awards, which are set for January 22 at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood.

Howery has been on a roll since his breakout performance in Jordan Peele’s Get Out. He has co-starred in hit films like Netflix’s smash Bird Box, the Universal comedy Good Boys, and has a number of films releasing this year including Universal’s The Photograph, Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds, Deep Water with Ben Affleck and Bad Trip opposite Tiffany Haddish.

On the small screen, he starred in the NBC series The Carmichael Show, had his own comedy series on Fox, and appeared on shows like HBO’s Insecure and Southside on Comedy Central among others.

“I am really excited to host this very special and important award show that truly does a great job of honoring the best in TV and film,” said Howery.

“We are very excited to have Lil Rel as the host of the 11th annual AAFCA Awards,” said Gil Robertson, AAFCA CEO and president. “He is an exceptional talent across the board, and we can’t wait. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

AAFCA recently unveiled its 2019 award recipients, with Peele’s Us being named Best Film, Peele as Best Director and Lupita Nyong’o as Best Actress. Other honorees include Dolemite Is My Name star Eddie Murphy for Best Actor as well as supporting actor nods for Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name).