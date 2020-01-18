Lifetime Sets ‘I Was Lorena Bobbitt’ Film And Return Of ‘Smart Justice’ With Elizabeth Smart- TCA

Lifetime has greenlit Ripped from the Headlines true-crime film, I Was Lorena Bobbitt, and the return of the series Smart Justice, hosted by Elizabeth Smart.

Lorena Bobbitt became a household name and made tabloid headlines when, after alleging years of abuse by her husband, she cut off his penis with a knife in 1993. Now, nearly 30 years later, she tells her story for the first time with Lifetime. The fully authorized film, in which Bobbitt serves as an executive producer, follows her journey from an immigrant bride to a battered wife into an unlikely media sensation. I Am Lorena Bobbitt also documents her ultimately devoting her life to advocating for other abused women.

Produced by Cineflix International, executive producers are Bobbitt, Andy Streitfeld, Jeff Vanderwal and Charles Tremayne. I Was Lorena Bobbitt is written by Barbara Nance and will be directed by Danishka Esterhazy. Casting is underway on the movie series, which begins production later this month.

Lifetime also again teams up with Elizabeth Smart for Smart Justice, six hour-long specials that tackle powerful true crime stories to complement the networks’ Ripped from the Headlines movie titles. Smart Justice docs will be announced as Lifetime greenlights upcoming true-crime titles.

Told through the eyes of America’s most renowned survivor, Elizabeth Smart, who overcame her own abduction when she was 14, each special provides behind-the-scenes information on tragic crimes. Each hour-long episode of Smart Justice will present real case evidence, including police video, crime scene materials, interrogation tapes and courtroom footage, as well as interviews with the actual victims, family members and others who will offer their first-hand recollections of the crimes. As a survivor of trauma herself, Elizabeth will elicit new information on each case as she takes viewers through all the twists and turns of these horrific stories.

Smart Justice is produced by Telepictures. Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey is Senior Executive Producer and Jeremy Spiegel and Scott Eldridge are Executive Producers. Mioshi Hill and Gena McCarthy executive produce for Lifetime.