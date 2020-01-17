Nat Geo is braving the Alaskan wildnerness again with a new Life Below Zero spinoff as well as a multiple season renewal for the original show.

The factual broadcaster has handed BBC Studios a three-season deal that includes two additional seasons of Life Below Zero and an additional season of Life Below Zero: Port Protection.

The deal also includes a new eight-part spinoff series, Life Below Zero: Next Generation, which will premiere in 2021. The spin-off will follow new individuals who, in a brave move, recently left their traditional lifestyle behind to face a challenging new world off the grid in the wilds of Alaska. It will be produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production unit — the original creative and production team behind Life Below Zero.

Nat Geo @ TCA: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

Life Below Zero and Life Below Zero: Port Protection both follow a cast of people who have left traditional society behind. They have chosen a different life, with varying degrees of danger and challenges, in the remote regions of Alaska. In Life Below Zero: Next Generation, the all-new cast members have tried contemporary life and rejected it in favor of a life of freedom in the brutal Alaskan wilderness. They speak to the growing dissatisfaction the current generation has with technologies, which is ubiquitous in modern life. The crew will capture the cast members as they rush to prepare for and survive the frozen months of winter to the spring thaw.

Executive producers for BBC Studios are Travis Shakespeare and Joseph Litzinger; for National Geographic executive producer is Kevin Tao Mohs and executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment is Geoff Daniels.