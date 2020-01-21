Liev Schreiber Says ‘Ray Donovan’ Fans Should Let Showtime Know If They Want A Season 8

Just two days after Ray Donovan‘s Season 7 finale, star Liev Schreiber says fans should reach out to Showtime if they want to see more of the drama series.

Schreiber thanked fans for their “outpouring of love and support for the cast and crew” in a post Tuesday on Instagram. “I know the big question on everyone’s mind is whether there will be a season 8. Truth is it’s in the networks hands. So if you want more, reach out to them at @showtime, @raydonovan, and @CBS and let them know how you feel. Either way it’s been an amazing ride and we have all of you to thank for it,” he wrote.

Schreiber’s comments follow those of Showtime’s Co-President of Entertainment Gary Levine earlier this month at TCA, where he admitted that the drama is “nearing the end of its run.” While hinting that a season 8 is likely, he said a decision on the series’ future would be made in the next few weeks.

Season 7 sees Donovan come as close as he’s ever done to things collapsing around him. He has been working to be the man his family needs him to be. While he makes progress with Dr. Amiot (Alan Alda), there are dangers from the past that require the Ray Donovan of old. Between NYC Mayor Ed Feratti (Zach Grenier), an unrelenting NYPD officer hunting for the truth and clients old and new, Ray struggles to find the balance between fixing for clients and fixing himself.

Created by Ann Biderman, Ray Donovan is executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro.

