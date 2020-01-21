Levan Akin’s ‘And Then We Danced’ Triumphs At Sweden’s Guldbagge Awards

And Then We Danced, Levan Akin’s Georgian-language drama that premiered in Cannes’ Director’s Fortnight program last year, scooped the best film prize at last night’s Guldbagge Awards, Sweden’s primary awards ceremony.

At a ceremony in Stockholm, Akin’s movie also picked up best male lead for Levan Gelbakhiani, best script for Akin, and cinematography for Lisabi Fridell. The film is a coming-of-age tale set amidst the conservative confines of modern Tbilisi, following a competitive dancer who is thrown off balance by the arrival of a fellow male dancer with a rebellious streak.

Pella Kagerman and Hugo Lilja’s sci-fi Aniara also had a good night, taking best director, best female lead for Emelie Garbers, female supporting role for Bianca Cruzeiro and best visual effects. The pic premiered at Toronto in 2018.

Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite scooped best foreign film as the movie continues its prolific global awards run. Best documentary went to Transnistria, Anna Eborn’s film set in the titular self-proclaimed state, internationally recognized as part of Moldova, following a group of young people exploring love and friendship.

Further films to win awards included: The Perfect Patient (supporting actor David Dencik, and best make-up); Josefin & Florin (editing); Swoon (costumes, original music); 438 days (sound design); About Endlessness (set design).

Newcomer of the year went to Emily Norling for her feature debut, the documentary All We Own, which played at Goteborg Film Festival last year. An honorary lifetime achievement award was handed to director and actor Lasse Aberg. The Guldbagge audience award was given to Ella Lemhagen’s I’ll Be Home For Christmas.