LeBron James Shares Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant: “I’m Heartbroken And Devastated”

LeBron James has written a heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant, saying he is devastated after the retired Los Angeles Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.

James took to Instagram tonight and admitted he’s “heartbroken,” but will do his absolute best to carry on Bryant’s legacy.

“I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I[‘m] sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try, I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!” James began.

The post included a photo gallery showing the two NBA legends sharing an embrace, shaking hands, and standing side-by-side as part of the U.S. Olympic team.

“I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to L.A. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!” James added. “Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!!”

James, who is the Lakers’ star forward, concluded with a prayer asking for strength to carry on.

“Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life.”

In addition to Kobe and Gianna Bryant losing their lives in Sunday’s crash in Calabasas, CA; pilot Ara Zobayan, Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli; his wife Keri Altobelli; their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser, a basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, CA; Payton Chester, a basketball teammate of Gianna Bryant’s; and her mother, Sarah Chester also died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.