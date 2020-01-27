Leah Remini Inks First-Look Deal With Critical Content

EXCLUSIVE: Leah Remini, creator, host and producer of A+E’s Emmy-winning docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, has signed an exclusive first-look deal with independent content studio Critical Content to develop and produce unscripted programming through her No Seriously production company.

Under the pact with Critical Content, led by CEO Tom Forman and Studio President Jenny Daly, Remini will spearhead series across multiple genres that address subjects from advocacy and victims’ rights, to family and comedy.

The first project under the deal is Seeking Justice, an anthology docuseries which reunites Remini with her Aftermath partner Mike Rinder. It will investigate, infiltrate, and hold accountable other groups and organizations that have for too long gotten away with physical, mental, and sexual abuse, including victims of Scientology.

“Whether in front of the camera or behind it, Leah is a passionate storyteller, completely fearless, totally hilarious” said Forman and Daly in a joint statement. “Critical has always, proudly, been in the truth to power business, and we’re beyond excited to help Leah make shows that matter.”

Remini is coming off a first-look deal with A+E Networks, which yielded the upcoming Lifetime series From Darkness To Light, from Remini and three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman. From Darkness To Light, produced by A+E Originals and Remini’s No Seriously Productions, is a documentary event in which Raisman helps victims of sexual assault find their voice in order to start healing and turn from victim to survivor.

“I’m thrilled to have a home at Critical Content and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to continue to create content and provide a platform for important stories to be told. Tom and his team have already been amazing collaborators and I look forward to a long and successful partnership,” said Remini.

Remini created, produced and hosted the Emmy-winning A+E docuseries series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which recently ended after three seasons. She was nominated for an Emmy earlier this year and, last month, she was honored by the International Documentary Association for her work. In 2017, the show also won a Television Critics Association Award and a Producers Guild Award. In 2019, Remini received the Impact Award at the Inaugural Critics Choice Real TV awards.

Remini, who also has extensive comedy experience and is known for her starring role on the hit CBS sitcom The King Of Queens, is working on her second memoir. She is repped by Verve, which brokered the deal, Art 2 Perform and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.

Critical Content has more than 50 projects in production for more than 30 different networks. The company’s credits include Catfish (MTV), Very Cavallari (E!), StayHere (Netflix), Get a Room with Carson & Thom (Bravo), Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour (A&E), Who Shot Biggie & Tupac? (Fox), and The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey (CBS, Netflix).