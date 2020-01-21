Laura Dern Set To Have ‘Just One Drink’ In New Quibi Series From Nick Hornby

Marriage Story actress Laura Dern is cleaning up this awards season with a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and many are putting their money on her to win the Oscar come February 9. Now, the Little Women star is heading to Quibi for the forthcoming series Just One Drink.

The mobile streaming platform, which launches April 6, is partnering with Jaywalker Pictures to develop the new project which will be a series of one-act vignettes between a bartender and the customers she serves, all of whom are in various states of emotional disrepair.

The series will be written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter and award-winning author Nick Hornby (Brooklyn, State Of The Union) who will also serve as executive producer with Dern as well as Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Picture and Elisa Ellis for Platform One Media.

Dern’s new project comes after the announcement of Quibi’s nature docuseries Fierce Queens which will be narrated by her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon.

In addition to starring in Marriage Story and Little Women, two of the biggest films of the year, Dern has also starred in Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, The Founder, Wilson, Certain Women and Wild, which was adapted by Hornby. In 2016, Dern was selected to serve on The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors.

She is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.