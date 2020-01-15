‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Season 7 To Premiere At Height Of Presidential Primary Season On HBO

Emmy-winning Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is set to return for its seventh season Sunday, February 16 at 11 PM ET/PT on HBO, just as the Presidential primaries get underway.

The premiere episode of Last Week Season 7 will air following the Iowa caucuses on February 4 and the New Hampshire primary on February 11, and ahead of the Nevada caucuses on February 22, and will continue throughout the primary season. It’s an appropriate timeline for the series, which takes a satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events, as the U.S. heads toward a pivotal 2020 President Election.

The only weekly news-oriented comedy series to air on Sunday night, Last Week is taped in New York a few hours before it debuts on HBO and features a mix of Oliver’s topical commentary and pre-taped pieces.

The series has received 16 Emmys since its premiere in 2014. Season 6 of the series received four Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series for the fourth year in a row, as well as Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series.

Last Week Tonight Season 6 was executive produced by Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor. Paul Pennolin directs.

The series is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.