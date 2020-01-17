‘Last Days of Richard Pryor’ Ratings Solid For ABC, Fox Tops Night With ‘Last Man Standing’ & ‘Deputy’

There were no sports on the Big 4's primetime last night, but a lot of competition & the funniest man ever

Proving that what goes up must come down, last night’s primetime fell to Earth after shooting up into the ratings stratosphere with more Jeopardy!: Greatest of All Time and the ABC News special Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein.

With an adults 18-49 win for Fox (0.7/4) and a viewership victory for CBS (5.4 million), the Disney-owned network was in third place for total audience (3.4 million) and tied for second place in the key demo (0.6/3) with the now ViacomCBS net. Still, on a night of relative stability for the regulars, ABC’s two-hour The Last Days of Richard Pryor (0.6/4) did OK for the network, inching up in viewership from its first hour to its second. Overall, in fast affiliate results, 3.8 million tuned in for the look at the comedy genius. Apples to comedy apples, that’s a 3% improvement for ABC over its last similar special The Last Days of Phil Hartman back on September 19, 2019.

Coming off last week’s jaw dropping episode, CBS’s Evil (0.5/3) was the only show to see a Thursday rise, with a 25% bounce among the 18-49s. Otherwise, as you can see from our chart below, it was either steady sailing for most of last night’s offerings like Young Sheldon (1.0/6) and Last Man Standing (0.8/4). On the flipside, the likes of LSM-lead out Deputy (0.6/4), CBS’ Mom (0.7/4) and The Good Place (0.5/3) took a tumble of a tenth from last week.

