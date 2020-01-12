‘Lassie’, ‘George of the Jungle’ & ‘Mr. Magoo’ Animated Children’s Series Picked Up By CBS All Access

CBS All Access, CBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, has picked up three new original children’s series from DreamWorks Animation’s Classic Media. Premiering on Jan. 17 will be Lassie, George Of the Jungle and Mr Magoo. The announcement was made by Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS, and President and CEO, CBS Interactive, during CBS All Access’ TCA presentation.

“We’ve seen a tremendous response from our subscribers in just the few months since CBS All Access began offering children’s programming,” said Marc DeBevoise. “Bringing new editions of legendary classics like Lassie, George Of the Jungle and Mr Magoo to the service is a fantastic benchmark for CBS All Access, and we look forward to continuing to expand our offering for families.”

These three new series join CBS All Access’ existing lineup of exclusive original children’s series, including new seasons of Cloudy With a Chance Of Meatballs and the new Danger Mouse, as well the service’s library of children’s programming, including a recent deal with new corporate sibling Nickelodeon.