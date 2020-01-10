‘Today’ Encounter: Larry David Runs Into Bernie Sanders…And Complains

Larry David and Bernie Sanders attempted to out-Sanders each other – or is it out-David? – when they met at the Today show’s Studio 1A this morning, with Al Roker as liaison. And once again, David made clear his fear of a Sanders presidency.

Watch the encounter, and other clips from David’s visit, below.

“As I said before, it’s great for the country, terrible for me,” David said, before explaining the burden of impersonating Sanders on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. “I have to fly in to do him every week. It wouldn’t be pleasant, I must tell you.” (Sounds like there’s a touch of Alec Baldwin in that comment, too.)

“I’m giving you a good job for four years, and you’re complaining,” Sanders responded, in kind.

Sanders was at Today to campaign while David was there to plug the Jan. 19 Season 10 premiere of his HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm. Roker no doubt recognized a perfect situation when he saw it, and got the two together, however briefly.

Later on the show, David commented on the 2017 revelations from an episode of PBS’ Finding Your Roots that he and Sanders were distant cousins.

“We go back to the old country,” David told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. “I feel a familial connection with him. I do.”

Guthrie and Kotb, not coincidentally, will play themselves on an upcoming Curb episode. “I was very impressed,” David said about their appearance. “Very natural.”

David was more in character with Roker. During a weather segment, the Curb star couldn’t get past Roker’s red eyeglasses. “Your glasses are ridiculous, OK? How do you buy a pair of glasses? Who do you think you are? What are you doing? I don’t know how your producer lets you get on TV with those things.”

Check out the clips below.

What are the odds! Both @BernieSanders and Larry David are with us on the same morning. pic.twitter.com/eJFuwIeYSi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 10, 2020



