‘John Wick’ & ‘Bosch’ Actor Lance Reddick Joins Regina King-Directed ‘One Night In Miami’

EXCLUSIVE: Lance Reddick, best known for his role in the John Wick franchise and Amazon’s Bosch series, has been added to the cast of One Night in Miami, the Regina King-directed film adaptation based on the 2013 stage play by Kemp Powers, who also penned the screenplay.

Reddick joins a cast that will be playing iconic historical figures including Kingsley Ben-Adir as civil rights activist Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Cassius Clay, Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown, and Leslie Odom Jr. as Sam Cooke. Reddick’s role is Brother Kareem, who was Malcolm X’s bodyguard and confidante.

Set on the night of February 25, 1964, the drama follows the brash young Clay after he shocked the world by knocking out seemingly invincible Sonny Liston to become heavyweight champion. While crowds of people swarm Miami Beach to celebrate the match, Clay – unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws – spends the evening at the Hampton House Motel in Miami’s African American Overtown neighborhood celebrating with three of his closest friends: Malcolm X, Cooke and Brown. All of them were beginning to assert themselves in the civil rights movement and the empowerment of black people, and it was an evening to share their thoughts with each other on their responsibility to use their influence and stature to benefit the black community. By night’s end, they leave each other determined to define a new world.

Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment and Jody Klein of ABKCO are producing, with King and Powers serving as the executive producers.

Reddick will soon be seen opposite Tessa Thompson in Eugene Ashe’s romance drama Sylvie’s Love, which will debut at Sundance, as well as Warner Bros’ Godzilla vs. Kong. He’s repped by Grandview and Paradigm.