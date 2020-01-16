‘La Brea’ Drama From David Appelbaum & Keshet Studios Gets NBC Pilot Order

NBC has greenlighted its second drama this cycle, handing a pilot order to La Brea, from writer David Appelbaum (The Enemy Within), Keshet Studios and Universal Television.

In La Brea,opens when a massive sinkhole mysteriously in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family finds themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

Appelbaum executive produces with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan. Universal TV is the studio.

Appelbaum was most recently a co-executive producer on The Enemy Within which aired for one season on NBC. He worked on the first six seasons of The Mentalist, eventually rising to co-producer. His other credits include co-executive producer on CBS’ Wisdom of the Crowd and supervising producer on NCIS: New Orleans.

La Brea is one of NBC’s buzzed about early drama scripts, along with Debris, from Almost Human creator J.H. Wyman and Legendary Television, which NBC picked up to pilot last week.