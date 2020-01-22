L.C. Crowley, Brandon Barr & Greg Jonkajtys, Team Behind Netflix’s ‘The Liberator’, Launch Trioscope Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Producers L.C. Crowley and Brandon Barr and former LucasFilm and Industrial Light & Magic VFX creative Greg Jonkajtys have launched a studio to develop projects in Trioscope, a new hybrid animation technology that combines state-of-the-art CGI with live-action performance.

This comes off the back of Netflix’s The Liberator, the first project produced using the technology, which the trio scored with Die Hard writer Jed Stuart, A+E Studios and Bob Shaye and Michael Lynne’s Unique Features.

Trioscope Studios will develop original drama content and adapt third party IP using its proprietary animation technology.

Crowley will serve as Chief Executive Officer with Barr as Chief Content Officer and Jonkajtys as Chief Creative Officer. Joining them is Brian Lavin, Senior Vice President of Development.

Crowley and Barr previously established Atlanta-based production company School of Humans. The company worked on projects including Daytime Fighting League (Adult Swim), Stuff You Should Know (Science Channel) and Behind the Screens (Netflix) as well as hit podcast Hell and Gone. Lavin, who worked with the pair at School of Humans, also served as a a senior development executive at Discovery Communications, Red Bull Media House and Viacom and worked on shows including 73 Seconds: The Challenger Disaster starring William Hurt and NASA’s Unexplained Files.

Meanwhile, director , animator and VFX artist, Jonkajtys served as a VFX Creative at LucasFilm, Industrial Light & Magic as well as Café-FX and worked on films including Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Avengers: Infinity War, Sin City, Pan’s Labyrinth and The Revenant.

Trioscope reinvents the way animation is produced; it uses human performances with animated environments to bring photo-real quality to human faces character movement and action to animation.

Trioscope is currently in production on Netflix’s forthcoming World War II animated drama series The Liberator. Written by Jeb Stuart and directed by Jonkajtys and produced by A&E Studios and Unique Features, it is based on Alex Kershaw’s book The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey and tells the riveting true story of the bloodiest and most dramatic march to victory of the Second World War: the battlefield odyssey of maverick U.S. Army officer Felix Sparks and his infantry unit as they fought for over 500 days to liberate Europe.

Trioscope has also already partnered with Hulu, Dark Horse Comics, Oni Press and Unique Features on other projects.

“Trioscope can effectively produce in ways no other platform can,” said Crowley and Barr. “So often, dramatic material can’t get made because it’s too creatively ambitious or costly. This technology allows creators to imagine without limits – from contemporary to historic periods, and from fantasy to reality – and all on an achievable budget.”

“Animation is great at building anything that can be imagined,” added Jonkajtys. “Trioscope’s technology allows creators the opportunity to tell a visually compelling story with rich detail in a way that conveys the human emotion and drama of a serious subject matter.”