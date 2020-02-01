Kobe Bryant Tributes Spotlighted As Lakers Play First Game Since His Tragic Death

One of the toughest weeks in Los Angeles Lakers history climaxes tonight with the team’s first game since the death of all-time great Kobe Bryant.

Although tonight’s game at Staples Center is not the official public memorial – that’s still in the planning stages – it will be viewed as a significant moment in the grieving process for the team and its fans.

Tonight’s game will be televised by ESPN, with pre-game starting at 5 PM. The pre-game will also remember the others who were killed along with Bryant in the fatal helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, Calif.

Photos of the Staples Center on Twitter show each seat at the arena drapped with a yellow t-shirt with the team’s colors and No. 8 or No. 24, both worn by Bryant during his 20-year career with the team. Both numbers are now retired by the Lakers.

“We’ve been through our ups and been through our downs. I think the most important part is that we all stayed together throughout.” pic.twitter.com/AJDrr1WDIT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 31, 2020

The Lakers have also tweeted a logo containing a circle with the initials KB, located on the court just outside the playing field. There is a white star on the “K” in Kobe and the tweet is captioned, “The House That Kobe Built.”

The House That Kobe Built pic.twitter.com/1exfvaXnE8 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 31, 2020

Several other tributes are planned during the game, which starts at 7:30 PM Pacific time. This week, NBA teams have been taking the opening tap and dribbling out the 24-second clock in tribute to Bryant.

Fans have been advised not to come down to the Staples Center, as the game will not be shown on the big screens outside the arena. A large memorial has taken shape, as fans leave flowers, candles, jerseys, stuffed animals, balloons, basketballs and other tributes. Fans have been urged to stay home at watch the game with loved ones.

The pile of tributes will stay up until Monday. All of the left items will be cataloged and given to Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, and her daughters. Perishables like flowers will be ground into mulch and spread throughout the planters in the Staples Center and nearby L.A. Live.

Signs will be placed outside the arena as of Monday asking fans to no longer leave tributes. Fans will instead be encouraged to donate to MambaSportsFoundation.org and MambaOnThree.org, two organizations tied to Bryant, whose nickname was the Black Mamba.